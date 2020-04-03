Amid lockdown, Army reaches out to 5-year-old girl with severe burns in J&K's Uri

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Army's Dagger Warriors reached out to a five-year-old girl with severe burn injuries on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector and provided her timely treatment, officials said. The victim, Alia, had met with an accident that caused severe burn injuries to her recently in Kalgai village close to the LoC in Uri sector and the Dagger Warriors came to her rescue by providing her medical aid and treatment in spite of the lockdown due to COVID-19, they said.

The timely medical aid and treatment to the girl saved her life, they added. Apart from this, the Dagger Warriors provided essential medical cover to the elderly and poor villagers of Jhula village located close to the LoC at Kalgai Army Cam, the officials pointed out.

Aside from provision of medical aid, the Army also reached out to the rural and remote population by providing rations in Kalgai village, they further said..

