COVID-19: Death toll rises to 2 in Maharashtra's Palghar

The COVID-19 death toll in Palghar district near Mumbai rose to two after a patient expired late Thursday night, officials said. The district, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has 11 positive cases of novel coronavirus while the reports of 109 samples sent for testing are awaited, said a release from the Palghar district administration.

Close contacts of COVID=19 patients who have been quarantined stood at 111, it said. A total of 406 people have completed their 14-day observation period, the release said.

