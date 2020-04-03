Andhra Pradesh confirms first COVID-19 death

Andhra Pradesh on Friday confirmed the first death due to the novel coronarvirus in the state. Andhra Pradesh State Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth said a 55-year-old man, who had a medical history of diabetes and heart disease, had died from the coronavirus on March 30.

"His son had gone to Delhi and returned to Vijayawada on 17th March, he too was tested positive for COVID-19. The delay in identifying the reason for his death is due to his health record. After thorough testing, it is confirmed that he died of coronavirus," he said. The number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 132, including the one patient who was discharged today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.