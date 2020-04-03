Himachal to test all Jamaat members who came to state after Mar 15

A day after three Tablighi Jamaat members tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal's Una, the state government on Friday decided to test all those who came to the state from New Delhi’s Nizamuddin after March 15. The Nizamuddin area in the national capital has emerged as a major hotspot for coronavirus after a large number of Jamaat who had attended the organisation's religious congregation there last month tested positive for the infection. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said samples of all such people will be taken and they will be kept under surveillance till the arrival of their reports. The state authorities have already traced 204 people who had attended the religion congregation. Three participants of the Jamaat event tested positive for coronavirus in the state’s Una district on Thursday. Though they are residents of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, they were located in Una. Now, they are under treatment at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMS).

SP (Law and Order) Khushal Sharma said the 204 people traced so far have been quarantined in seven districts. The highest 73 people have been quarantined in Baddi, followed by 39 in Una, 35 in Sirmaur, 23 in Shimla, 20 in Chamba, 10 in Kangra and four in Mandi, he added. RDK RDK

