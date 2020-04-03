Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal to test all Jamaat members who came to state after Mar 15

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:53 IST
Himachal to test all Jamaat members who came to state after Mar 15

A day after three Tablighi Jamaat members tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal's Una, the state government on Friday decided to test all those who came to the state from New Delhi’s Nizamuddin after March 15. The Nizamuddin area in the national capital has emerged as a major hotspot for coronavirus after a large number of Jamaat who had attended the organisation's religious congregation there last month tested positive for the infection. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said samples of all such people will be taken and they will be kept under surveillance till the arrival of their reports. The state authorities have already traced 204 people who had attended the religion congregation. Three participants of the Jamaat event tested positive for coronavirus in the state’s Una district on Thursday. Though they are residents of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, they were located in Una. Now, they are under treatment at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMS).

SP (Law and Order) Khushal Sharma said the 204 people traced so far have been quarantined in seven districts. The highest 73 people have been quarantined in Baddi, followed by 39 in Una, 35 in Sirmaur, 23 in Shimla, 20 in Chamba, 10 in Kangra and four in Mandi, he added. RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, taking total number to 9: Official.

Odisha reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, taking total number to 9 Official....

Police get tough on French holidaymakers trying to break virus lockdown

French police ramped up checks at train stations and motorways on Friday to stop people breaking a national lockdown ahead of school holidays this weekend, as doctors said they hoped to see a plateau in coronavirus cases in the coming days....

Amit Shah approves release of Rs 11,092 crores under SDRMF to all states

Following the assurance given yesterday by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi during his video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers, Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah has approved the release of Rs 11,092 crores under t...

Jennifer Aniston surprises coronavirus positive nurse with $10G gift card on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

American actor Jennifer Aniston used her star power on Thursday local time to brighten the day of a coronavirus frontline worker, who tested positive for the virus. According to Fox News, the 51-year-old star appeared as a surprise guest on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020