6 CISF personnel test coronavirus positive near Mumbai

6 CISF personnel test coronavirus positive near MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:20 IST
Six Central Industrial SecurityForce (CISF) personnel have tested coronavirus positive inMaharashtra, officials said on Friday
The personnel were posted at Kharghar adjoiningMumbai, a senior official said. Five CISF personnel had testedcoronavirus positive earlier, he added
As of now there are 14 COVID-19 cases in PanvelMunicipal Corporation area. Kharghar comes under the civicbody's jurisdiction.
