6 CISF personnel test coronavirus positive near Mumbai

Six Central Industrial SecurityForce (CISF) personnel have tested coronavirus positive inMaharashtra, officials said on Friday

The personnel were posted at Kharghar adjoiningMumbai, a senior official said. Five CISF personnel had testedcoronavirus positive earlier, he added

As of now there are 14 COVID-19 cases in PanvelMunicipal Corporation area. Kharghar comes under the civicbody's jurisdiction.

