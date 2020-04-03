No COVID-19 case in Sikkim so far: Official

Sikkim has not reported any COVID-19 case so far, a senior health official said on Friday. The authorities have collected samples of 35 people, but their reports have come out negative, Director General (Health Services) P T Bhutia said.

"There has been no case of COVID-19 in Sikkim till date," he said. However, eight patients with coronavirus-like symptoms are admitted in various hospitals, Bhutia said.

A total of 1,122 persons have been placed under home quarantine, while another 107 are being quarantined at government facilities in Sikkim..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

