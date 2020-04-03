Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Gen Cariappa takes over as GOC of 1 Corps

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:48 IST
Lt Gen Cariappa takes over as GOC of 1 Corps

Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa on Friday assumed the charge as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the elite 1 Corps here. He took over the reins of the Corps from Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder.

Prior to the new appointment, Lt General Cariappa served as Military Secretary to the President. Lt General Cariappa is an alumni of prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command at Army War College and the United States Army War College.

An expert in manoeuvre warfare, counter terrorism and operational art, Lieutenant General C P Cariappa was commissioned into the 4th Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles on June 9, 1984, Defence PRO Gargi Malik Sinha said. He has served in all types of terrain including deserts, mountains and plains covering a wide spectrum of military operations that has given him an intellectual edge in understanding the nuances of complex military operations both at operational and strategic levels, she said.

The General Officer has a master's degree in Philosophy in Defence Studies and Management, as well as in Strategic Studies. He has commanded a Mountain Division and an Infantry Brigade and has made valuable and laudable contributions while serving as part of the United Nations Peace Keeping Force at Mozambique, Iraq and Kuwait, Sinha said.

While assuming the charge of the Mathura Corps on Friday, Lt General C P Cariappa exhorted the soldiers to continue work with the same zeal and enthusiasm. "Focus on operational preparedness, with realistic training, to achieve exceptional level of military professionalism so that 1 Corps continues to undertake its mandated role of defeating military misadventurism by enemies of India," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Thembi Siweya to discuss with traditional healers to curb COVID-19

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, will next week visit Traditional Healers Association Chairperson, Ngaka Conrad Tsiane, at his home in Makhuduthamaga, Limpopo, to discuss measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19....

Swiss double size of coronavirus company loan scheme to $41 bln

The Swiss government said on Friday it was doubling the size of its coronavirus emergency loan scheme to 40 billion Swiss francs 41 billion after being flooded with requests for help from businesses. The government said it would expanded st...

Soccer-Belgium defend decision to prematurely end professional season

Belgian football defended its decision to end the season in a call with UEFA on Friday after the governing body threatened countries that do not attempt to complete their league campaign with a ban from continental club competition. Belgium...

Controversial Soviet-era statue removed in Prague

Prague authorities on Friday said they had removed a controversial Soviet-era statue, despite protests from Moscow, to make way for a World War II memorial. The Russian embassy on Friday protested the removal of the bronze statue of Soviet ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020