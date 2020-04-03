Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to host Big Oil execs at White House to discuss market slump

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:16 IST
Trump to host Big Oil execs at White House to discuss market slump

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with oil company executives at the White House on Friday afternoon to discuss a historic oil-price slump threatening their businesses, brought on by the coronavirus outbreak and a Saudi-Russia price war.

The administration may offer ways to help the industry weather the crisis, including waiving royalty payments drillers must pay for oil produced on federal lands, imposing an import tariff on foreign crude oil or easing shipping regulations, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump is also likely to highlight his efforts to push Moscow and Riyadh to end their price war and tighten the taps to boost prices, the main hope for an ailing U.S. drilling industry that supported his presidential campaign.

Friday's meeting is expected to begin around 2 p.m. ET and include representatives from Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Continental Resources, the American Petroleum Institute and others, according to three sources familiar with the matter. One of the sources said Trump would host a teleconference with scores of smaller independent drillers later in the afternoon. Trump said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed to cut output by an unprecedented 10 million to 15 million barrels per day (bpd), representing 10% to 15% of global supply, after he discussed the issue with their leaders.

The countries did not confirm the plan, but said they were willing to discuss ways to stabilize the market with other major world oil producers. Trump said he had made no concessions to Saudi Arabia or Russia and did not agree to a U.S. production cut - an idea that would violate U.S. anti-trust law. A U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday that the slide in prices had already forced drillers to reduce production.

The United States in recent years has become the world's biggest oil producer, which has at times put it in competition with Russia and countries in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, even as it imposes sanctions on cartel members Venezuela and Iran. Global oil prices have fallen by roughly two-thirds this year, raising the specter of a wave of U.S. oil drilling bankruptcies and lay-offs.

The American Petroleum Institute, which represents the U.S. oil and gas industry, had asked Trump for regulatory relief to ensure steady supplies during the coronavirus pandemic. The administration has since announced a temporary easing of environmental enforcement. The API, many of whose members operate globally, has strongly opposed the idea of an oil import tariff, which could hurt domestic refiners and complicate projects and business relationships across borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Primary contacts of baby COVID-19 patient test negative in Karnataka

The mother and grandmother of the 10-month-old baby boy, under treatment at a private hospital in Deralakatte here for COVID-19 infection, tested negative for the virus, baffling doctors and the district health authorities. Doctors at the h...

HC directs Yes Bank not to take coercive steps against pvt firm declared NPA

The Delhi High Court Friday directed Yes Bank not to take any coercive action against a private company which has been declared as a non performing asset due to automated process for failing to pay loan installments. The court was hearing a...

Netanyahu calls Modi, discusses steps to deal with coronavirus crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over telephone to discuss various steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 50,000 lives globally. The two leaders hav...

AYUSH ministry seeks action against claims to cure COVID-19

To maintain public safety and control dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment, the AYUSH ministry has asked drug regulators in the states and union territories to take action under provision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020