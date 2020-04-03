Over Rs 1 crore donated to HP COVID-19 Fund, CM appeals for more contributions

Several organisations, including the state-run Himachal Road Transportation Corporation (HRTC), contributed more than Rs 1 crore towards the HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, an official spokesperson said. Transport Minister Govind Thakur presented the cheque of Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on behalf of HRTC employees.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Managing Director Kumud Singh gave a cheque worth Rs 14.02 lakh to the CM on behalf of its officials. The state Gayatri Pariwar representatives V K Bhatnagar, Girjanand Sharma and D N Verma presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the CM for the fund.

CM Thakur made a fervent appeal to the people, including all the employees and pensioners of the state for generous donation towards the fund so that needy people could be benefited. Stating that the amount collected in the fund would be helpful in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, Thakur said the state government released salaries and pension on time to its employees even in such a difficult financial situation.