PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 8:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 8:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 161 3 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 20 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 29 3 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 384 6 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 6 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 95 10 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 43 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 7 1 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 75 3 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 125 11 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 295 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 129 0 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 429 42 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 9 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 53 1 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 166 11 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 411 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 154 17 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 10 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 172 17 2 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 57 12 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 2891 207 82 ------------------------------------------------------------ The union health ministry has placed the total number of cases at 2547 and the death toll at 62. The ministry said that 163 people have so far recovered from the infection.

