Take help from retd doctors, medical students if COVID-19 cases see sharp rise: LG to Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:07 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal asked the city government on Friday to take the help of retired doctors and medical students if the national capital witnesses a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the coming days, officials said. The LG held meetings with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Police Commissioner S N Srivastava, district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police via video-conferences.

"The LG asked officials to take the help of retired doctors and medical students to deal with the situation if there is a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi," officials said. A total of 91 new coronavirus cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 384.

Later, the LG's office issued a statement, saying an effective lockdown is the strongest weapon in the decisive battle against COVID-19. "The health department will plan and procure medical essentials, and ensure the safety and well-being of the frontline health workers," Baijal was quoted as saying in the statement.

The LG also instructed the officials to ensure a strict vigil of all home quarantine cases and deterrent action against violators. The police commissioner told the LG that the force is continuously registering cases and detaining people for violating the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Besides, an extensive checking of e-passes is going and action is being taken against those found misusing the passes, the police commissioner told Baijal..

