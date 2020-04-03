Two fresh deaths; 75 cases of COVID-19 in Telangana

Two fresh deaths and 75 positivecases of COVID-19 were recorded in Telangana on Friday as thetoll in the state rose to 11, state Health Minister E Rajendersaid

The cumulative number of positive cases in Telangana roseto 229 while the active cases stood at 186, he said in arelease here

Of the two people who died on Friday, one hailed fromSecunderabad here and the other from nearby Shadnagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.