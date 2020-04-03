Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS volunteers distribute rations among sex workers amid COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:19 IST
RSS volunteers distribute rations among sex workers amid COVID-19 lockdown

RSS volunteers distributed 2,500 kg flour, 1,250 kg rice and other essential food items among nearly 1,000 sex workers in Delhi's GB Road area on Friday. Sangh workers are distributing rations among the needy people across the country to ensure essential food items are available to them during the lockdown period, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary Sukhdev Bhardwaj said.

"As part of our mission to serve the needy during the lockdown, we provided 250 food kits to 986 sex workers at GB road in the national capital," he said. Each kit has 10 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, 1 kg sugar, tea leaves, a bottle of cooking oil, spices, milk powder and soap, Bhardwaj added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

New York faces COVID-19 onslaught as state's dead nears 9/11 toll

New York state has recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing the statewide total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. New Yor...

Andhra CM meets state officials after Tabligh-related Covid-19 cases spike

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting with state officials on the measures being taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state and the need to continue the supply chain of essential commod...

Virus: Yemeni man spits at Mumbai cops enforcing lockdown

A 27-year-old Yemeni national wasbooked for allegedly spitting at police enforcing thecoronavirus outbreak related lockdown in Dongri area of southMumbai, an official said on FridayThe incident happened near Rehman Shah Baba dargah onThursd...

Gymnastics-Russia coach urges team to stay in shape under quarantine

The main concern for the coach of Russias womens gymnastics team is that they do not gain weight in quarantine at home, she said after the squads training camp was cancelled this week due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. All activiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020