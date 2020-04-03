Varanasi's first COVID-19 patient cured, to be discharged on Saturday

A man who had earlier found to be having novel coronavirus has now tested negative. The 30-year-old man, who had returned from Dubai had earlier tested positive. He was the first person in Varanasi at that time to be tested positive. He was admitted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital since March 19, according to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

The man will be discharged from the hospital on Saturday. The number of persons infected with coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh has reached 172. (ANI)

