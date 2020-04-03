Coronavirus PPE kits: Former CJI Lahoti donates Rs 1 lakh

Former Chief Justice of India RCLahoti on Friday donated Rs 1 lakh to the Indore districtadministration for personal protection equipment kits in viewof the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said

He deposited the amount in the Indore account of theIndian Red Cross Society after an appeal was made by thedistrict administration, they said.

