No new cases of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

The results of 16 samples of suspected COVID-19 cases received after tests on Friday in Dakshina Kannada district turned out negative, district administration sources said. No positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Udupi district also on the day.

Only nine of the 239 samples of suspected cases tested from Dakshina Kannada have been found to be positive so far. Results of 43 more samples are awaited.

In the border district of Kasaragod in Kerala, seven new cases were confirmed for coronavirus, taking the number of COVID-19 patients there to 236..