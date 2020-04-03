Virus: Yemeni man spits at Mumbai cops enforcing lockdown

A 27-year-old Yemeni national wasbooked for allegedly spitting at police enforcing thecoronavirus outbreak related lockdown in Dongri area of southMumbai, an official said on Friday

The incident happened near Rehman Shah Baba dargah onThursday evening, he said

"He was loitering in the area and when a police teamquizzed him. This man spat at, abused and manhandled one ofthe personnel. We booked him under IPC, Disaster ManagementAct and Maharashtra COVID-19 Precautionary Measures Order andhanded him over to his father," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

