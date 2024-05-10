Left Menu

Protesters attempt to storm Tesla German plant, clash with police

Some 800 people took part in the protest, according to the organising group Disrupt Tesla, which claims the expansion would damage the environment. A Reuters video showed dozens of people wearing blue caps and face-covering masks coming from a nearby wooded area and attempting to storm the company's premises with policemen trying to prevent them, including by force.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:36 IST
Protesters attempt to storm Tesla German plant, clash with police
  • Country:
  • Germany

Protesters opposed to expansion of U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla's plant in Grueneheide near Berlin clashed with police as some of them attempted to storm the facility on Friday. Some 800 people took part in the protest, according to the organising group Disrupt Tesla, which claims the expansion would damage the environment.

A Reuters video showed dozens of people wearing blue caps and face-covering masks coming from a nearby wooded area and attempting to storm the company's premises with policemen trying to prevent them, including by force. At least one protester was detained. "Why do the police let the left-wing protestors off so easily?" Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on his social medial platform X, adding that the demonstrators didn't manage to break through.

The video also showed medical personnel helping some injured people. "We are here today to draw attention to the Tesla factory in Grunheide for the environmental destruction here," Disrupt Tesla spokesperson Ole Becker told Reuters.

The group also wants to highlight environmental destruction in countries like Argentina or Bolivia, brought about by lithium mining, according to Becker. Lithium is a key resource for electric vehicle batteries. "We protect the freedom of assembly," Brandenburg police spokesperson Mario Heinemann said, "but we are also responsible for public order and safety. That means we will also intervene when necessary".

The police confirmed that the protesters tried to enter the plant's premises, but were prevented, with several people taken into custody, and that it received a few reports of injuries. Some of the demonstrators have damaged a few Tesla cars using pyrotechnics and paint at a nearby car storage site, the police spokesperson added.

Tesla earlier this week said it will shut the factory for one day on Friday, without specifying a reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024