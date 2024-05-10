Left Menu

AP HC upholds state govt's authority to distribute DBT funds, overrules EC's objection

Andhra Pradesh High Court permits state to disburse DBT funds on May 14, overruling Election Commission's interference. Despite an earlier High Court order, disbursement was delayed due to the EC's objection and subsequent court proceedings. The government was unable to initiate the process due to limited time and the need for funds to be routed through the RBI.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:36 IST
AP HC upholds state govt's authority to distribute DBT funds, overrules EC's objection
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed the state government to disburse funds under various pending direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes on May 14, without the Election Commission's interference.

Though the High Court, based on petitions filed by beneficiaries had allowed the YSRCP government to disburse these funds on May 10, it could not do so as it ran out of time due to EC's interference and also further court proceedings today.

"The government could not proceed because the DBT funds should first go to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and from there to the beneficiaries through various banks," an official told PTI.

With the business hours coming to an end on Friday, the state government could not proceed further, he added.

A communique from the poll panel on Friday, demanding further details from the state on disbursement, even in the face of a High Court order allowing the disbursal delayed and derailed the funds transfer.

The state government had earlier sought permission from the EC to disburse the funds claiming that they were ongoing schemes, however, the poll body refused .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024