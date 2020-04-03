Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 people booked for not informing authorities about stay of foreigners in Udaipur hostel

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 03-04-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 23:45 IST
4 people booked for not informing authorities about stay of foreigners in Udaipur hostel

Four people, including a hostel owner and a manager, were booked on Friday for not informing the authorities about the stay of 11 foreigners at the facility here, police said. The hostel management did not inform the CID-CB's local unit about the stay of foreigners which should have been done as per the rules, SP, CID-CB, Rajendra Prasad Goyal said.

The case was registered at the Ghantaghar police station, he added. The foreigners, including citizens of the UK, the USA and Ireland, stayed at the hostel between 24th February and 20th March on different dates.

The matter is being probed, Goyal said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Italy and Russia spar over alleged coronavirus spies

Italy was engaged in a war of words with Russia on Friday over allegations Moscow hid spies among doctors it had sent to the countrys coronavirus epicenter near Milan. The unusual exchange between the traditionally friendly nations followed...

Putin says Russia ready to cooperate on cutting oil production

Russia is ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia and the United States to cut oil production, President Vladimir Putin said FridayPutin said Russia was ready for agreements within the framework of the OPEC group and that we are ready for coop...

Lockdown: Deve Gowda appeals to PM Modi to look into issues of farmers, labourers

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the plight of farmers, labourers and the middle class people as the impact of the 21-day nationwide lockdown has been the most on them. In such t...

Any one near Trump or Pence will be given rapid coronavirus test-White House

With the coronavirus contagion spreading, the White House said on Friday that anyone expected to be near President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be given a rapid COVID-19 test.As the physician to the president and White Hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020