Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharat Biotech developing 'CoroFlu' intranasal vaccine for Coronavirus

Bharat biotech is developing a one drop COVID-19 intranasal vaccine 'CoroFlu' using a proven safety platform.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-04-2020 04:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 04:17 IST
Bharat Biotech developing 'CoroFlu' intranasal vaccine for Coronavirus
Bharat Biotech Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bharat biotech is developing a one drop COVID-19 intranasal vaccine 'CoroFlu' using a proven safety platform. The vaccine, 'CoroFLu' is built on a flu vaccine "backbone", which has already proved to be safe and well tolerant when given to humans, in Phase I and II of the clinical trials.

The medicine is being developed by Bharat Biotech is an international collaboration with virologists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the vaccine companies FluGen CoroFlu will build on the backbone of FluGen's flu vaccine candidate known as M2SR. It is based on an invention by UW-Madison virologists and FluGen co-founders Yoshihiro Kawaoka and Gabriele Neumann.

M2SR is a self-limiting version of the influenza virus that induces an immune response against the flu. Kawaoka's lab will insert gene sequences from SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, into M2SR so that the new vaccine will also induce immunity against the coronavirus. Dr.Raches Ella, Head of Business Development, Bharat Biotech said, "Bharat Biotech will manufacture the vaccine, conduct clinical trials, and prepare to produce almost 300 million doses of vaccine for global distribution. Under the collaboration agreement, FluGen will transfer its existing manufacturing processes to Bharat Biotech to enable the company to scale up production and produce the vaccine for clinical trials,"

Raches added, "Bharat Biotech has commercialized 16 vaccines, including a vaccine developed against the H1N1 flu that caused the 2009 pandemic." Refinement of the CoroFlu vaccine concept and testing in laboratory animal models at UW-Madison is expected to take three to six months.

Bharat Biotech will then begin production scale-up for safety and efficacy testing in humans. CoroFlu could be in human clinical trials by the fall of 2020. Four Phase I and Phase II clinical trials involving hundreds of subjects have shown the M2SR flu vaccine to be safe and well-tolerated.

The safety profile, M2SR's ability to induce a strong immune response, and the ability of influenza viruses to carry sequences of other viruses make M2SR an attractive option for rapidly developing CoroFlu as a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot past 1 million with more than 54,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed on Friday, as death tolls soared in the United States and western Europe while the world economy nosedived.DEATHS AND INFE...

Miracle cures? UK investigators go after fake coronavirus medicines

British authorities said on Saturday they were clamping down on bogus cures for the coronavirus, which currently has no specific licensed treatment. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency MHRA said it was investigating 14 f...

Brazil steelmakers shut down blast furnaces as coronavirus hurts demand

Brazil steelmaker Gerdau on Friday announced several production cuts, including temporarily shutting down one of its blast furnaces, following in the footsteps of its domestic competitors as the coronavirus outbreak has harmed demand.Overal...

Judge dismisses fantasy players' suit over MLB sign-stealing

A class-action lawsuit by daily fantasy sports players maintaining that they were cheated by the Houston Astros and Boston Red Soxs illegal sign-stealing was thrown out by a federal judge in New York on Friday. The plaintiffs maintained tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020