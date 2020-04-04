Cowsheds in Mumbai face shortage of fodder supply amid lockdown
Cowsheds in Mumbai's Aarey area have been facing a huge shortage of fodder supply amid lockdown in the state due to COVID-19.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-04-2020 06:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 06:40 IST
Cowsheds in Mumbai's Aarey area have been facing a huge shortage of fodder supply amid lockdown in the state due to COVID-19. Ameen, a caretaker of a stable told ANI, "There are 600 cows in my stable. Suppliers don't come even after offering double money. It is difficult to sustain the business."
During his address to the nation on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Aarey
- COVID
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19, team says
New Zealand confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 39
$100m allocated to help redeploy workers hit by COVID-19 impact
NBA-Celtics' Smart, other players test positive for COVID-19
Two more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana, total cases 16