5 killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision in Surendranagar dist of Gujarat
Five people were killed and one received injuries after a collision between a car and a truck in Limbdi of Surendranagar district on Saturday.
The incident took place on Limbdi -Ahmedabad Highway in the wee hours of Saturday. The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
An investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)
