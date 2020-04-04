5 killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision in Surendranagar dist of Gujarat

Five people were killed and one received injuries after a collision between a car and a truck in Limbdi of Surendranagar district on Saturday.

The incident took place on Limbdi -Ahmedabad Highway in the wee hours of Saturday. The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

An investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

