People disobey social distancing norm at Mumbai's Byculla Market

Despite repeated warnings by the authorities to maintain social distancing and to stay indoors during the 21-day national lockdown, Mumbaikars were seen buying fruits and vegetables at the Byculla Market while defying the government guidelines on Saturday. The people were seen not following the norm of social distancing and were neither taking necessary precautions needed to keep the deadly virus at bay.

The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra rises to 490, according to the state health department. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)

