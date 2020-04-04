Maha: Four held for selling liquor during COVID-19 lockdown

Four employees of a restaurant and bar in Navi Mumbai were arrested for allegedly selling liquor during the COVID-19 lockdown, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police raided the establishment in Vashi on Friday and caught the restaurant manager and three waiters selling alcohol, an official said.

Foreign liquor worth Rs 1.32 lakh was also seized in the raid, he said. A case was registered under sections 188 (disobeying order promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, Maharashtra COVID-19 Preventive Measures and Epidemic Act, he added.

