Four terrorists affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen killed in J-K's Kulgam, operation underway

Four terror associates affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen were neutralised during an encounter with security forces here in Kulgam on Saturday. According to police, a group of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists was killing civilians over the last 12 days. They had killed 4 civilians in South Kashmir.

Security forces launched operation Kahauri Batapura in Kulgam this morning in which four terrorists have been killed so far. The operation is still in progress. Weapons and warlike stores were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists. (ANI)

