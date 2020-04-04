11 people arrested in connection with firing in Gonda

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 11 people in connection with the firing incident here in which two people were killed and four were injured.

The firing took place on Friday. More details are currently awaited.

The incident took place amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. (ANI)

