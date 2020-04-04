Poultry operators question Goa CM's appeal to shun chicken

The poultry operators in Goa have questioned the appeal made by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to the people of the state to stop consumption of chicken, claiming that cases of bird flu were found in Karnataka and Kerala. Members of the industry say that their business has already been hit by the "rumours" circulated on social media that coronavirus spreads through chicken.

They said the current lockdown has added to their woes. During a press conference held on in Panaji on Thursday, Sawant said that since cases of bird flu have emerged in Karnataka and Kerala, people should not consume chicken.

Reacting to the CM's appeal, president of the All Goa Poultry Association, Jaikrishna Naik, said, "The industry has already incurred losses due to the current lockdown and the chief minister's statement will only make matters worse." "Bird flu was reported during the winter season, that too, in the parts which are not connected to the poultry business in Goa," he said. "The CM should have studied the ground realities before making such a statement. It could push the industry into deeper crisis," he said.

Naik said that before the COVID-19 situation, the state used to sell around 1.20 lakh broilers daily. "The sale has taken a major plunge and it is somewhere only 30 per cent of that now," he said.

The association said that Sawant should immediately consult experts and make necessary clarifications so that the industry does not face any more losses..

