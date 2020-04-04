42 pc of coronavirus patients in 21-40 years age bracket
As much as 42 per cent patients of coronavirus in the country belong to 21-40 years age, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:32 IST
As much as 42 per cent patients of coronavirus in the country belong to 21-40 years age, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said on Saturday. "Nine per cent COVID-19 patients belong to 0-20 years age, 42 per cent patients belong to 21-40 years age, 33 per cent cases pertain to patients between 41-60 years age, and 17 per cent patients have crossed 60 years age," Aggrawal said at a press conference here.
He stated that till now, cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat have been found from 17 states. "1023 COVID-19 positive cases have been found to be linked to this event. Out of the total cases in the country, around 30 per cent are linked to one particular place," he said.
Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs informed that around 22,000 Tableeghi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined. "Through a massive effort around 22,000 Tableeghi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined," she said.
The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 2,902 which includes 601 fresh patients (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Health Ministry
- COVID
- India
- Ministry of Home Affairs
ALSO READ
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 7 in India; total number of cases climb to 360: Union Health Ministry.
Patna death yet to be confirmed as COVID-19 casualty, we are checking details: Union Health Ministry official.
States told to order superintendents of police, district magistrates to enforce lockdown strictly: Union Health Ministry.
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 9; number of cases climbs to 468, including 424 active cases: Union Health Ministry.
512 active coronavirus cases in India: Union health Ministry