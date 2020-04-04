Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:24 IST
Delhi riots: DMC issues notice to police, seeks action over 'random arrests' of youth

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has issued notices to the commissioner of police seeking proper action over "random arrests" of the youth in connection with the riots in north-east district of the city, as well as in an alleged attack on a mosque. Chairman, DMC, Zafarul Islam Khan in a statement said there were reports of "random arrests" of the youth in north-east Delhi even during the lockdown.

Over 50 people had died and scores were injured in communal clashes in the district in February. A notice, issued on Friday, asked the Delhi commissioner of police to instruct the ground staff to desist from "random" picking up of the youth in north-east as arrests must only be made when there is a clear evidence about someone's involvement in a punishable crime.

The notice further said that once lockdown is lifted and conditions return to normal, "we will take a closer look at these arrests". In another notice issued on Saturday, the commission asked the commissioner of police to ensure that an FIR is lodged against the culprits in connection with an attack on a mosque in Mukhmelpur (Alipur) on Friday night.  The mosque was allegedly ransacked and partially burnt by a mob.

The commission also sought an action from the commissioner of police regarding "prohibition" of loudspeakers at mosques and closure of meat shops..

