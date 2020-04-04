Maha: 8 shops, police outpost gutted in Amravati fire

Eight shops in a gram panchayat market and a police outpost were gutted in a fire that broke out early morning on Saturday in Shivaji Maharaj Chowk area of Amravati district in Maharashtra, officials said. It was put out some time later and the damage to property is estimated to be Rs 15 lakh, an official said.

There were no injuries as the shops were closed due to the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM

