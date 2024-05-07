Odisha: Three Arrested for Irregularities in NEET-UG Examination
Three arrested for cheating in NEET-UG exam in Odisha's Bhadrak. Caught at Gelpur village exam center. Police investigating further.
PTI | Bhadrak | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:21 IST
The Odisha Police has arrested three persons for allegedly cheating in the NEET-UG examination held on May 5, police said. They were ''caught cheating'' in the examination held at a private institution near Gelpur village in the district, a police officer said.
Further investigation is underway, he said.
