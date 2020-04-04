18 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, tally reaches 48

With 18 new patients of coronavirus reported in Haryana on Saturday, the total number of active cases in the state rose to 48. According to the Sate Health Department, 13 cases were found in Palwal, one in Kaithal and two each in Gurugram and Bhiwani.

"18 more COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today (13 in Palwal, 1 in Kaithal and 2 each in Gurugram & Bhiwani), taking the total number of active cases in the state to 48. 14 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals," said Haryana Health Department. Sixteen of the 56 people, who were tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Palwal district had links with Markaz Nizamuddin, informed Brahamdeep Singh, Chief Medical officer, Palwal.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 2902 on Saturday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This include 2650 active cases with 183 patients cured or discharged and 83 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.