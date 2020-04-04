Arrangements made to supply food grains to non-ration card holders: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said his government has made arrangements to supply food grains to non-ration cardholders, most of them are from other states, during the lockdown. Hoping that the lockdown will be relaxed step by step after April 14, he also issued a strict warning to private hospitals which are closed or were not treating patients during the time of a health crisis.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Ministers, Legislators, Parliamentarians, Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru, which has more than half the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. "They (MLAs/MPs) complained that non-ration cardholders are not getting essentials, but already we have made arrangements to supply food grains to this lot, most of them are from other states," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking after the meeting, he said measures will be initiated to provide relief and essentials to laborers in the unorganized sector. He said those who attended the meeting suggested limiting the movement of people, which the government will ensure, adding they even suggested to channelize supply of all essentials through district administration, which we will consider as it will avoid crowding.

"They listed various problems and bottlenecks in the supply of essentials and they will be rectified. We will streamline supplies," he said, adding measures have been strengthened to ensure supply of vegetables and fruits to citizens through 480 Horticultural Producers' Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS), also mobile HOPCOMS. Referring to complaints by a couple of law-makers about people going hungry, Yediyurappa said, "but I authentically challenge that not even a single person is suffering from hunger and I will not allow people to go hungry." He highlighted initiatives like the cash assistance of Rs 2,000 being deposited by April 10 under the PM KISAN scheme, half a liter of milk being supplied in slum areas free of cost till the month-end, and subsidy amount being transferred to 15 lakh beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme.

Yediyurappa said, "we have stopped supply of free food through Indira Canteen because the facility is being misused. Let us wait; we will restore it if the situation demands." According to sources, a few Congress legislators expressed displeasure about the stoppage of the free supply of food to the poor through Indira Canteens.

The Chief Minister said many suggested stricter enforcement of the lockdown and intensify policing, adding "it will be done." Further, work orders have been issued for 9.80 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for doctors and healthcare professionals, while 1.43 lakh has been supplied already; worker order for 18.33 lakh N95 masks have been issued, while 4.13 lakh have been supplied, he said, adding that 1,570 ventilators have been ordered, 17 supplied and next week 20 more will come.

