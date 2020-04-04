Coronavirus: Teen flees Nashik hospital, samples test negative

A 19-year-old boy who claimed he was from Aurangabad ran away from a Nashik hospital where he was kept in isolation for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, a senior official said on Saturday. However, his samples tested negative and therefore there was no threat of virus transmission through him, said Collector Suraj Mandhare.

He was later apprehended in Niphad taluke here, said officials. Meanwhile, 17 people were admitted on Saturday in various hospitals here for suspected exposure to the virus, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

