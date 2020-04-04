Maha lockdown: Liquor, vehicles worth Rs 2.82 cr seized

The Maharashtra government has seized illicit liquor and vehicles worth Rs 2.82 crore during the lockdown in the state for the novel coronavirus outbreak, Excise Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said on Saturday. According to an official statement, the nationwide lockdown is effective since March 24 and issuance of license for selling liquor has also been stopped.

The government has registered 1221 offences, seized 36 vehicles and arrested 472 accused for producing, transporting and selling illicit liquor during this period, the statement said. Items worth Rs 2,82,102 have been seized, it quoted Walse-Patil as saying.

The statement said department officials have been keeping vigil at inter-state borders to see illicit liquor is not brought in from Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Diu-Daman, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, and 18 check posts have been set up in these areas. The department has asked people to call in with complaints regarding production, transportation and sale of illicit liquor on toll free number 18008333333, WhatsApp number 8422001133 and e-mail id commstateexcise@gmail.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.