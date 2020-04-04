Murmu appeals to religious leaders to spread awareness about COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday asked religious leaders to advise their followers against holding any congregations and spread awareness about maintaining social distancing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. "The government alone cannot fight the emerging situation unless the public participates and cooperates with the government in its efforts to prevent and contain this pandemic," Murmu said interacting with leaders and heads of various religious groups and organisations of different faiths through video conferencing here. He said religious and spiritual leaders have a crucial role to play in order to bring about a conscientious behavioral change with regard to the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and social distancing.

Murmu urged the religious leaders to appeal to their followers to voluntarily report their travel history and participation in the religious congregation held in Delhi, and adopt the practice of 'Stay at Home-Pray at Home' during the upcoming festival season. He said coordination committees have been formed at all levels and Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies functionaries are involved in generating awareness and mobilizing the relief efforts.

The religious leaders assured their full support to the UT administration in the efforts to combat COVID-19 and unanimously resolved against the social gathering, an official spokesman said.

