Maha govt must give 3 months ration during lockdown: Danve

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:34 IST
Maha govt must give 3 months ration during lockdown: Danve
Danve, Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and Jalna Lok Sabha MP, was speaking to reporters here. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday asked the Maharashtra government to provide three months ration under the public distribution system as directed by the Centre during the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak. Danve, Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and Jalna Lok Sabha MP, was speaking to reporters here.

"The Maharashtra government has got 12 lakh tonnes of wheat and 8 lakh tonnes of rice through the Food Corporation of India. Despite having adequate stock, the state government is not giving three months ration," he said. "Another 50,000 tonnes of wheat from Punjab and Haryana is on its way to Maharashtra. A total of 1.62 lakh tonnes of food grains are being sent to other states as well," he said.

The Centre has announced free distribution of 5 kg foodgrains per person and one kg of pulses per household under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act during the lockdown, he added.

