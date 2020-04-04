Haryana Police arrests 3 Nigerians from Delhi with 2.4 kg heroin

The Haryana Police on Saturday arrested three Nigerian nationals from Delhi after recovering 2.4 kg of heroin from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Alor Chukwudi Henary, Emmuel and Nicholas Chidebere Paul. The accused are Nigerian nationals and presently residing in Delhi, police said.

The crackdown on these suspected drug peddlers was made by Crime Investigation Agency staff of Nuh Police, a Haryana Police spokesman said in a statement here. "Initial investigation revealed that Emmuel was found to be living illegally as he failed to produce any passport/visa. The visa of another accused Nicholas expired on April 3, 2020," he said.

He said the accused were found involved in heroin smuggling during investigation of a case registered on March 30, 2020 at Tauru Police Station where two youths Rafeeq and Mubariq had been arrested after being charged the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. "As the police were working on this case, they arrested a middleman Sonu on April 4 from Palwal who also revealed about the Nigerian nationals supplying heroin. The three were arrested based on specific inputs and heroin was seized from them," the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant provisions of NDPS Act was registered against them and further investigation is underway, he said..

