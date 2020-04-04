Left Menu
Development News Edition

32-year-old having travel history to USA tests positive for coronavirus in Goa

A 32-year-old man on Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19 in the state having travel history to the USA.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:18 IST
32-year-old having travel history to USA tests positive for coronavirus in Goa
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 32-year-old man on Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19 in the state having travel history to the USA.

"A 32-year-old man tested positive for #COVID19 in Goa today. He has a history of travel to the USA and is currently admitted at ESI Hospital in Margao. Total number coronavirus positive cases in the state stand at 7," Goa Health Department said.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 3,072, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai imposes two-week lockdown to fight coronavirus outbreak

Dubai announced a two-week lockdown starting on Saturday at 8 p.m. 1600 GMT to disinfect the emirate and contain the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency WAM said, the citing Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. Duba...

Norway may slash oil output if top producers also cut -minister

Western Europes largest oil and gas producer Norway said on Saturday it would consider cuts to its oil output if a wide global deal is agreed.If a broad group of producers agree to cut production significantly, Norway will consider a unilat...

7 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jodhpur

Seven more cases of coronavirus were reported here, taking the total count in the district to 17, Jodhpur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit said on Saturday. The new cases are contacts of other infected people.Earleir in the day, the st...

New York City ordered to better protect Rikers jail officers

New York City must provide corrections officers at Rikers Island jail with protective masks, monitor their temperatures for signs of coronavirus and increase sanitation of their work spaces after dozens of infections at the facility, a judg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020