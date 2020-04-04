Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD Minister holds video conference with VCs of central universities

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday conducted a video conference with the Vice Chancellors of the Central universities regarding the issues of students amid the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:18 IST
HRD Minister holds video conference with VCs of central universities
Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank speaking to ANI on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday conducted a video conference with the Vice Chancellors of the Central universities regarding the issues of students amid the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Speaking to ANI, Pokhriyal said: "Today, we did a video conference with the Vice Chancellors of central universities. We took the stock of the situation about how students can maintain correspondence with the institutions amid lockdown."

"We discussed how many students are there in hostels of the respective universities and how many have gone to their homes. I have taken notice of the current situation of the students during the lockdown and how and if the courses can be completed via digital classrooms," he said. When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light candles, diyas on Sunday, Pokhriyal said: "Many countries have appreciated the efforts made by Prime Minister Modi to fight against the coronavirus."

"India is the country of 1.3 billion people, and if every person firmly stands up to fight against this disease, I think we can surely defeat it," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus death toll tops 45,000 in Europe

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 45,000 people in Europe, around 85 percent of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1800 GMT Saturday from official sourcesWith a total of 46,033 deat...

Soccer-Premier League players union says wage cut would hurt health service

The players union representing Premier League footballers has questioned the leagues call for a 30 player wage reduction amid the coronavirus crisis, saying it would reduce tax revenue for the National Health Service. The stance taken by th...

Mamata thanks SRK for his contribution to West Bengal in Covid-19 time

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday thanked Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan for his contribution to the West Bengal Chief Ministers Relief Fund and said that such a gesture inspires millions of the countrymen. In his reply to Banerjee who is call...

Basketball-Bryant, Duncan and Garnett headline Hall of Fame class

The late Kobe Bryant was selected on Saturday as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.The 18-time NBA All-Star, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, is part of a nine-member ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020