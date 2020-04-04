3 Nigerian nationals held with 2.4 kg heroin from Delhi
The Haryana Police on Saturday arrested three Nigerian nationals from Delhi and seized 2.4 kg heroin worth crores of rupees from their possession.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:50 IST
The Haryana Police on Saturday arrested three Nigerian nationals from Delhi and seized 2.4 kg heroin worth crores of rupees from their possession. A spokesperson of the Haryana Police said, "The arrested accused have been identified as Alor Chukwudi Henary, Emmuel and Nicholas Chidebere Paul. All of them are Nigerian nationals residing in Delhi. The crackdown on these drug peddlers was made by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
"The initial investigation has revealed that Emmuel was staying in India illegally as he failed to produce any document about passport or visa. Meanwhile, the visa of accused Nicholas had expired on April 3, 2020," the spokesperson said. All the three Nigerian nationals were found supplying heroin during an investigation of a case registered on March 30 at Tauru Police Station where two youth namely -- Rafeeq and Mubariq -- were arrested after being charged with the NDPS Act.
During the earlier investigation, the police arrested a middleman identified as Sonu from Palwal today. He revealed the names of the Nigerian nationals supplying heroin. Based on his information, the police was able to arrest the three Nigerians and recovered 991 gram heroin from Alor, 982 gram heroin from Emmuel and 427 gram heroin from Nicholas.
The Nigerians have been booked under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
