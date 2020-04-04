Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict action will be taken against people circulating malicious information on social media: Odisha DGP

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:58 IST
Strict action will be taken against people circulating malicious information on social media: Odisha DGP

The Odisha police on Saturday said that strict action will be taken against all those indulged in circulating malicious information on social media as such posts may create discord among communities. The warning was issued by the state's DGP Abhay while speaking at a media briefing here.

The chief minister has asked me to take strict action against such anti-social elements as per the law. If you come across such forwarded messages on any social platform, call the helplines of police and health department. Do not forward such messages, the DGP said. It has also been noticed that some unverified information related to coronavirus is being shared on social media platforms such as Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook, he said.

"Law will come down heavily on such persons," he said. Meanwhile, Odisha governments Information and Public Relations department tweeted, As per the guidelines, no person, institution, media will use any print, electronic, social media for information regarding #COVID 19 without proper permission of DMET, DPH, DHS, collector or medical superintendent.

The governments COVID spokesperson Subroto Bagchi also said people using social media should be cautious about what they post. If they misuse the platform, especially, on any matter related to coronavirus, it wont take us long to trace their digital footprints and take action against them, Bagchi said.

The DGP also said that the 24-hour of the 48-hour shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak has been a success. I thank the police and other personnel for their tireless efforts, he said.

More than 50 people in Bhubaneswar have been placed under compulsory quarantine for venturing out of their homes without any valid reason, the DGP said. As on today, over 2,700 cases have been registered for lockdown and shutdown violations. As many as 2,400 people were arrested and 400 vehicles seized, he said.

The DGP said from April 3 morning to April 4 morning, a total of 245 cases have been registered by the police for violations of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Actress-author Patricia Bosworth dies from coronavirus at 86

Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, has died due to the coronavirus. She was 86. Bosworths stepdaughter, Fia Hats...

8 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, total count in Gautam Buddh Nagar 58

Eight more persons, including a woman and her two children, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 58, officials said on Saturday. Four of the latest cases were fro...

Dubai imposes two-week lockdown as Gulf states step up coronavirus fight

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.Dubai had been under an overnight curf...

Coronavirus death toll tops 45,000 in Europe

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 45,000 people in Europe, around 85 percent of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1800 GMT Saturday from official sourcesWith a total of 46,033 deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020