Coronavirus: DMs in UP directed to personally inspect, monitor control rooms

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 01:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all district magistrates to personally inspect coronavirus control rooms in their respective areas and monitor them, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said here on Saturday.  The CM has also instructed that there should be no issue in the distribution of salary or honoraria in private schools and hospitals during the crisis period and every staffer should be paid, Awathi told news persons here.  Awasthi said 8,287 FIRs have been registered so far under section 188 of the IPC. With this, action has been taken against 26,844 people in the state, he added. In addition, 9,88,223 vehicles have been checked by installing 5,301 barriers, Awasthi said.

As of now, 15,280 vehicles have been seized and 2,00,470 vehicles fined, he said. The additional chief secretary also informed that 127 FIRs have been registered against black marketing so far and action has been taken against 187 people.

He said 10,430 prisoners have been released in the state. An amount of Rs 1,000 each has been sent to the accounts of 10,87,000 construction workers so far, while funds have also been given to 81,986 workers in the urban area, the official said. Thirty-one units were manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) and two more are going to be functional soon, he said. A total of 59 units are engaged in making sanitiser and around seven more units are going to be functional soon, Awasthi said. Along with this, 410 units were making medical equipment and around 42 more will made functional, he added.

He said 1,517 shelter homes have been built in state and 49,187 people were lodged in them. The official said that the chief minister would hold a meeting with all religious leaders in the state through video-conferencing on Sunday.

Awasthi added that 1,302 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event have been identified so far and 1,000 of them quarantined..

