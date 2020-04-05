Left Menu
Spanish Nationals leave for home from Goa on special flights

Spanish nationals who were stranded in Goa due to lockdown, left for Madrid by a special flight. They were screened at Goa International Airport before their departure.

ANI | Panaji | Updated: 05-04-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 06:45 IST
Spanish Nationals leave for home from Goa on special flights
150 Spanish and EU nationals take off from Goa International Airport to Madrid. Image Credit: ANI

Spanish nationals who were stranded in Goa due to lockdown, left for Madrid by a special flight. They were screened at Goa International Airport before their departure. Earlier on Saturday, Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik had told ANI,"A relief flight carrying 150 Spanish and EU nationals will take off from Goa International Airport to Madrid tonight,"

He said that the thermal screening of passengers at entry and social distancing will be maintained during check-in at the airport. "Arrangments have been made for passengers to wait with seats, water and fans before entry to a terminal for check-in as they arrive very early due to obvious reasons," Malik added.

The Indian government curtailed all international flights to combat the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

