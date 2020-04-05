Left Menu
With spike of 302 in last 12 hours, India's COVID-19 cases at 3,374

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 10:15 IST
With spike of 302 in last 12 hours, India's COVID-19 cases at 3,374
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured/discharged/migrated people while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country.

In the last 12 hours, the country witnessed a spike of 302 coronavirus cases. Maharashtra (490), Tamil Nadu (485), Kerala (306) and Delhi (445) are the worst affected. The number of cases in the country witnessed a surge in the last week as hundreds tested positive after attending a religious gathering held by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

The state governments have since then been tracing those who attended the event and the people they came in contact with. As part of measures to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, the country is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown with today being the twelfth day. (ANI)

