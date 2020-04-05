It's everyone's collective duty to help, protect health workers: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday that it is everyone's collective duty to help and protect health workers who are in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. In a tweet using hashtag 'WeAreProudOfYou' she urged people to send their message to these "brave warriors".

"In this war against coronavirus, our doctors, nursing staff, technicians and sanitation workers are the warriors who are staking their lives to manage the disease. It is everyone's duty to help them, keep them and their families safe and to support them. Send your message to these brave warriors," the Congress general secretary said in the tweet in Hindi. Her message comes in the wake of reports of some attacks on doctors and paramedic staff in some parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.