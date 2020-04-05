Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10:55am

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 10:56 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10:55am

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10:55am as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 190 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 25 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 31 3 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 10 4 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 445 10 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 108 13 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 70 15 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 7 2 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 92 4 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 144 11 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 306 50 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 179 2 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 635 52 32 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 20 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 65 3 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 210 21 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 485 7 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 229 32 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 22 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 234 21 2 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 58 12 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 3624 284 106 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 3374 and the death toll at 77. The ministry said that 266 people have so far recovered from the infection.

