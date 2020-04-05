Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara, 5 militants, one soldier killed

Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Five militants and a soldier were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here on Sunday. "In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said

He said in this operation, one soldier has died while two others are critically injured. "Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions," he said, adding the operation was still in progress.

