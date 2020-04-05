4 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for COVID-19 in Haryana's Mewat

Four people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have tested positive for coronavirus in Mewat district, Haryana on Sunday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Mewat district climbed to seven. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Earlier, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that a total of 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been found. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

